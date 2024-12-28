Published Dec 28, 2024
WATCH: Postgame interviews after USC's dramatic Las Vegas Bowl victory
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
Publisher
Twitter
@RyanYoungRivals

LAS VEGAS -- USC shook off a 17-point second-half deficit Friday night to pull off a dramatic 35-31 win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Coach Lincoln Riley called it a "poetic" ending for a team that endured an unusual share of crushing losses in the final minutes of games over the course of this 7-6 season.

Watch the full postgame press conference as Riley, wide receiver and game MVP Ja'Kobi Lane, safety Kamari Ramsey, wide receiver Kyle Ford (who caught the game-winning touchdown with 8 seconds left), linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, safety Akili Arnold and wide receiver Makai Lemon reflected on the win and what it meant to them.

Embed content not available
Embed content not available
Embed content not available
Embed content not available