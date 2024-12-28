WATCH: Postgame interviews after USC's dramatic Las Vegas Bowl victory

LAS VEGAS -- USC shook off a 17-point second-half deficit Friday night to pull off a dramatic 35-31 win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Coach Lincoln Riley called it a "poetic" ending for a team that endured an unusual share of crushing losses in the final minutes of games over the course of this 7-6 season.

Watch the full postgame press conference as Riley, wide receiver and game MVP Ja'Kobi Lane, safety Kamari Ramsey, wide receiver Kyle Ford (who caught the game-winning touchdown with 8 seconds left), linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, safety Akili Arnold and wide receiver Makai Lemon reflected on the win and what it meant to them.