Two of the four 2021 quarterbacks that USC has set its sights on in recruiting were in attendance for the Trojans' 45-20 win over Stanford on Saturday night, seeing first hand what offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's system can do for a young QB.

USC freshman Kedon Slovis earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors after completing 28 or 33 passes for 377 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Miller Moss, the 4-star QB from Bishop Alemany High School, was there along with 4-star Narbonne QB Jake Garcia, and Moss shared his thoughts on the offense with TrojanSports.com.