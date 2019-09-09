2021 QB target Miller Moss says USC 'super, super high' in his recruitment
Two of the four 2021 quarterbacks that USC has set its sights on in recruiting were in attendance for the Trojans' 45-20 win over Stanford on Saturday night, seeing first hand what offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's system can do for a young QB.
USC freshman Kedon Slovis earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors after completing 28 or 33 passes for 377 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.
Miller Moss, the 4-star QB from Bishop Alemany High School, was there along with 4-star Narbonne QB Jake Garcia, and Moss shared his thoughts on the offense with TrojanSports.com.
