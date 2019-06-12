Velltray Jefferson, a 2021 prospect from Edison High School in Fresno, had long before decided that if he ever landed a USC offer his decision would be an easy one.

He did and it was.

Jefferson was invited to USC's elite camp Wednesday morning, was then called into tight ends coach John Baxter's office afterward, offered a scholarship, and he wasted no time committing to the Trojans.

"I've always wanted to go there," Jefferson told TrojanSports.com soon after his commitment. "I know some of our players from Edison went there, such as T.J. McDonald played there at USC, and I've just been a USC fan since I was in elementary school. That's just always been a school I've wanted to go to since then. …

"I let my parents know, my head coach, that if I get a USC offer I'm going to commit."

That said, he didn't necessarily go into Wednesday expecting it all to play out quite like that.

"I did. I'll be honest with you, he didn't have a clue. He had no idea," said Edison coach Atnaf Harris, who accompanied Jefferson to USC. "I think he thought we go out here to this camp, we get some work in and we come home. But I know the coaches pretty well, I've got a pretty good relationship with the coaches, and anytime the coaches want to see a kid in particular they have a special interest. So I knew if he'd go in and he'd fare well, we'd come out of there with an opportunity to go to USC."

Jefferson spent 10-15 minutes in Baxter's office afterward, going over his performance in the camp and how he would fit in with the Trojans offense, and with that he was sold.





