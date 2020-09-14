TrojanSports - 2022 4-star OT Jake Taylor says he's getting 'really close' with USC staff

2022 4-star OT Jake Taylor says he's getting 'really close' with USC staff
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Jake Taylor, a 4-star 2022 offensive tackle out of Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nev., has an older brother playing at UCLA and is open to the possibility of playing for a rival college.
In fact, he's more than open to it.
"It would make it just more fun," he said.
The USC coaching staff is making Taylor feel like a priority so far in his recruitment and positioning itself as at least a school the physically-impressive prospect would want to visit when that becomes a possibility.
“I've talked to basically everyone on the offensive side of the coaching staff, possibly more," he told TrojanSports.com. "Getting on the phone with the head coach once every week or so, so yeah, really close with the USC coaches and it's been fun so far."
