TrojanSports - 2022 4-star RB Emmanuel Henderson talks USC, puts out top 10 list

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL for full premium access with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

USC has been in major pursuit of the No. 2 running back in the country in Emmanuel Henderson out of Geneva County HS in Hartford, Ala., and the interest remains very mutual as Henderson included the Trojans in the top 10 list he put out Wednesday night.

Interestingly, USC was the only school not in the Southeast to make the list, which also included Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Henderson talked to TrojanSports.com to share more perspective on his USC interest and recruitment.