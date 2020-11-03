2022 4-star safety Kamari Ramsey impressed with USC's BLVD Studios venture
USC’s announcement last week that it has launched BLVD Studios to help student-athletes build their personal brands with Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities on the horizon has gotten the attent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news