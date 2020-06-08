CORONA -- Domani Jackson is already one of the most recruited prospects in the country with 40 offers and he hasn't yet started his junior year at Mater Dei High School yet.

Speaking to that point, Clemson has already put the 2022 5-star cornerback through a virtual campus tour since offering him last week.

"Clemson, it's a great facility. Their facility's crazy. It's a great program, top-notch, first-round dudes, corners -- my position -- coach [Mike] Reed knows what he's doing. It's real good," Jackson said Saturday. "I had a virtual tour. It was mind-blowing. They're up there with 'SC."

While Clemson made a strong recent arrival into Jackson's recruitment, USC has been recruiting him as a priority target for quite some time -- offering him prior to his freshman year of HS.

The Trojans have changed out their entire defensive staff this offseason, but the new coaches have only strengthened USC's position in Jackson's recruitment, he said.

"Most definitely, yeah. It changed a whole bunch. I'm not hating on the old defense, but they were struggling, they needed some improvement, and I think Donte and the new staff can do it," he said.

The addition of cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, hired away from Oregon this offseason, has already produced immediate returns for the Trojans. While they haven't landed any public commitments from cornerbacks yet, Williams was key in the commitments of 4-star safety Anthony Beavers and 4-star linebacker Julien Simon to name a couple.

And he's a major factor for Jackson.