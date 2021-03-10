2022 OL prospect Leyton Nelson discusses his new USC offer, interest
USC continues to expand its search for 2022 offensive line prospects, reaching into Florida on Wednesday to offer 3-star tackle Leyton Nelson.Nelson is coming off a standout junior season with a te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news