2022 OT Vega Ioane reacts to new USC offer, talks Trojans interest
USC's 2022 offensive line recruiting is taking on a very Pacific Northwest focus so far, as the Trojans were already pursuing several OL prospects from the state of Washington and added another to the list Wednesday in offering 3-star OT Vega Ioane (Graham-Kapowsin HS/Graham, Wash.).
Ioane was pleasantly surprised to receive the Trojans offer, at least this early in the process, and he discussed the moment soon afterward with TrojanSports.com.
"I was talking to [offensive line] coach Tim Drevno and a couple of other coaches with him. But at the beginning we were just getting to know each other and everything. Then after he came back and said he’s offering me a full-ride scholarship -- just left me speechless," Ioane said.
Beyond grateful and blessed to have received a full-ride scholarship offer from The University Of Southern California!! ❤️⚔️💛 #FightOn #gotrojans @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/VpzNTWydGo— Vega Ioane (@vegaioane17) September 23, 2020
