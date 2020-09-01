TrojanSports - 2022 QB Devin Brown discusses new USC offer, Trojans interest

USC went to known territory in Arizona to offer 2022 3-star quarterback Devin Brown on Tuesday.

Brown, out of Queen Creek HS, is a solid pro-style quarterback at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds who has collected a handful of other Power 5 offers including Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan State and Arizona State.

Brown was certainly intrigued by the USC offer as the staff contacted him Tuesday on the first day college coaches can initiate contact with 2022 prospects.

“Very excited. Their quarterback tradition is unmatched so it’s a huge honor,” Brown told TrojanSports.com. “We’ve been talking every week for several months now. I talk to coach [Seth] Doege the most. I’ve been on quite a few FaceTime calls with coach [Graham] Harrell and I’ve spoken to coach [Clay] Helton three or four times. I’ve had great conversations with all of them.