TrojanSports - 2022 Rivals100 LB Junior Tuihalamaka decommits from USC

2022 Rivals100 LB Junior Tuihalamaka decommits from USC
USC has been building strong recruiting momentum over the last couple months, closing strong in the 2021 class with the addition of 5-star DE Korey Foreman and hopes for adding more top-end talent on National Signing Day in a couple weeks.
Furthermore, the Trojans had been off to a nice start with the 2022 recruiting class as well, but they endured a setback Saturday as 4-star Rivals100 linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka announced his decommitment on Twitter.
Tuihalamaka, the No. 1-ranked inside linebacker and No. 65 overall prospect nationally in the 2022 class, was USC's first overall 2022 commit, announcing his intentions last February.
Now, though, the Bishop Alemany HS standout will re-open his recruitment and consider all his options anew -- including a recent offer from Notre Dame that he announced on Twitter earlier this week.
January 23, 2021
It is expected that USC will remain aggressive in recruiting Tuihalamaka, with hopes that he will still ultimately end up in the Trojans' 2022 class. But the news Saturday makes it clear they will have plenty of work to do still if that is to happen.
The Trojans are left with three present 2022 commits in 4-star Rivals250 QB Devin Brown (Queen Creek HS/Queen Creek, Ariz.), 4-star CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) and 3-star C Dylan Lopez (Rancho Verde HS). They are also a favorite for 5-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS), who is set to announce his commitment decision Saturday afternoon.