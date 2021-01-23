TrojanSports - 2022 Rivals100 LB Junior Tuihalamaka decommits from USC

USC has been building strong recruiting momentum over the last couple months, closing strong in the 2021 class with the addition of 5-star DE Korey Foreman and hopes for adding more top-end talent on National Signing Day in a couple weeks.

Furthermore, the Trojans had been off to a nice start with the 2022 recruiting class as well, but they endured a setback Saturday as 4-star Rivals100 linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka announced his decommitment on Twitter.

Tuihalamaka, the No. 1-ranked inside linebacker and No. 65 overall prospect nationally in the 2022 class, was USC's first overall 2022 commit, announcing his intentions last February.

Now, though, the Bishop Alemany HS standout will re-open his recruitment and consider all his options anew -- including a recent offer from Notre Dame that he announced on Twitter earlier this week.