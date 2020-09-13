TrojanSports - 2022 Rivals100 OLB Cyrus Moss talks USC recruitment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- It's pretty telling when the two lead recruiters for a prospect -- especially one just entering his junior year of high school -- are the head coach and defensive coordinator, and that's the case right now in USC's recruitment of 2022 Rivals100 outside linebacker Cyrus Moss out of Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas.

Moss is a top national prospect with two dozen offers already, and the Trojans are making him a priority in this next recruiting cycle.

With college coaches able to start initiating contact with 2022 prospects since Sept. 1, the staff has been able to really show Moss how important he is to USC.

“[The communication] has been pretty consistent for sure. We're talking about every week with a few different coaches. Everybody's reaching out, showing lots of love. I really appreciate it, I'm real grateful," Moss told TrojanSports.com. “I talk to coach [Todd] Orlando and coach [Clay] Helton. For me, they've just shown how much they care about their players. It seems like they're really there for their guys, and they tell me that I'm going to be looked out after over there and cared for. That's really been their biggest message -- that they're here for me and my success and development."

Moss is ranked the No. 9 OLB and No. 71 overall prospect in the 2022 class. Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama are among the other big-name offers on his list already, but he said everything is wide open right now and no schools are really standing out above others.