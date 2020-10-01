TrojanSports - 2022 TE Oscar Delp discusses his new USC offer, Trojans connection

Oscar Delp, a 2022 3-star tight end out of West Forsyth HS in Cumming, Ga., is just starting to build a connection with the USC coaching staff, but for a very personal reason the Trojans already had his interest as soon as they offered the prospect on Thursday.

“I was very excited when I got the offer. My aunt and uncle live right by USC and are huge fans so I immediately told them and they were very excited,” Delp told TrojanSports.com.

Delp’s relationship with the USC coaching staff is still very fresh and developing, as he hadn't talked to Trojans tight ends coach John David Baker until the call Thursday to learn he had a new offer to add to his list.

“It’s very new right now but when I talked with the coaches it gave me a strong feeling it will develop into a very good and strong relationship,” he said. “Just a couple days ago he followed me on Twitter and today was the first time we talked on the phone."