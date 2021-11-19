Commitment Analysis: 2022 three-star DE Devan Thompkins picks USC

In fact, the only major news on that front has been the expected collateral of prospects de-committing from the class amidst the uncertainty of who will be leading the program into the future. Four of USC's previous commits, including five-stars Mykel Williams and Domani Jackson, have backed off their pledges.

The Trojans are hoping to have a strong rally in December if a new coach is named in the next few weeks, as expected, leading up to the early signing period, which starts Dec. 15.

Thompkins gives USC nine commits in the 2022 class and he becomes the lone defensive lineman in the group, since Williams de-committed last month.

For a closer look at what USC is getting in Thompkins, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney provides his detailed scouting report:

What stands out about Devan Thompkins as a prospect and how his recruitment unfolded?

Gorney: "He's a long edge rusher and so those don't come along very often. What stands out most about him is he's been so quiet throughout the recruiting process. His recruitment has really only picked up dramatically in the last few months and I don't know exactly why that is. Is he just a late-bloomer? Did he not have a lot of junior film because of COVID? He's certainly a quiet kid that hasn't made the rounds on the 7-on-7 and camp circuit, but he is definitely a talented kid. We have him ranked just under four-star status and that's based on film.

"He's a guy that likes to play with his hand down, edge rush, good burst, pretty physical kid and then he's always ripping for the ball. He wants to rip it out, he wants to force the quarterback into bad decisions. He kind of reminds me a little bit of [Mater Dei standout] David Bailey but a little more physical. That's kind of the situation there.

"Committing now is certainly an interesting time. He doesn't have a head coach, he doesn't know what that staff is going to bring in, he doesn't know if they're going to honor all commitments -- those kinds of things. I mean, USC has to move on in some sense and try to put together a class and get things going until a coach is hired, but there definitely is some question marks about how this all plays out over the next couple months."

Having not been on the camp circuit, is he a raw prospect?

Gorney: "Not really. There have certainly been plenty of guys highly ranked that just kind of dodged that, never really done the camps and 7-on-7s and stuff. It is surprising in California just because there are so many opportunities to be everywhere every weekend to just never see a kid, but it's certainly not unheard of. It's just when you see kids more and more you get a better idea, kind of a longer resume of what you're getting. Film can be tricky sometimes. No one ever has put out bad film or when they've been dominated physically, so that's a little bit tricky, but he is a talented kid, he's got good size, he's long, he can play with his hand down, he can stand up. He's going to rush the passer off the edge. Is he one of the best players in the state? I don't think so, but he definitely has potential with that athleticism and size to be an impact player down the road."