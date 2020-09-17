TrojanSports - 2022 USC commit Junior Tuihalamaka affirms he's 'real solid' with Trojans

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here , while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first .**

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- USC’s lone early commitment from the 2022 class, 4-star Rivals100 linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka, came to the Underclassman Report showcase in Las Vegas last weekend with one goal in mind -- to become an Under Armour All-American.

The No. 1 linebacker in the country achieved that goal, while also reiterating that he's still very solid in his USC commit since making the verbal pledge in early February.

Tuihalamaka has been in consistent contact with the Trojans coaching staff since his commitment.

“It’s been great. I’ve been talking to coach [Todd] Orlando daily, coach Vic [So’oto] also, just trying to build up the 2022 class so it’s going well right now,” he told TrojanSports.com

How solid is the Bishop Alemany HS standout in his commitment to the Trojans?

“It’s real solid. Just building up the relationship with Orlando and the rest of the coaching staff,” Tuihalamaka said.

(Watch highlights of Tuihalamaka working out in Las Vegas:)