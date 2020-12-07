USC landed its quarterback commitment for the 2022 class back in mid-September when 3-star prospect Devin Brown, out of Queen Creek HS in Arizona, announced his Trojans decision.

Meanwhile, the program has since endured an unexpected flurry intrigue and development with its 2021 QB class, which had appeared set at the time Brown was locking up his 2022 spot. Jake Garcia, one of USC's two 2021 4-star QB commits, decommitted last week, and the Trojans continue to aggressively pursue another 2021 4-star QB in Jaxson Dart ahead of the upcoming early signing period.

What's it all mean for Brown, who just completed his junior season at Queen Creek? He talked to TrojanSports.com about that, assuring that he’s solid with his commitment, while also discussing his role as a recruiter for the 2022 class and his overall assessment of his development this fall.

“My commitment is solid. I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity that I have with USC. People asked me how I felt about USC recruiting Jaxson Dart when they already had Jake Garcia and Miller Moss. The coaches were up front with me before they offered Jaxson," Brown said. "One thing you’ll always know as a QB committed to USC is that you have to embrace competition because you’ll always be competing against the very best in the country. I feel like I am at my best when I have to compete for my job. Iron sharpens iron. I really believe I will have a chance to compete for the job when I get there and that’s all I can ask for."