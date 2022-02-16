Tybo Rogers is quickly becoming a top priority for several programs in the 2023 class. The Bakersfield High School athlete is a versatile recruit who put together a productive junior season.

The end result was over 1,800 yards of total offense and 17 total touchdowns. When factoring in special teams, Rogers accumulated over 2,200 yards in the 2021 season.

Many college coaching staffs took notice of Rogers’ eye-popping numbers as a junior, and the 5-foot-11 recruit has put together a nice collection of offers that features programs from across the country.

USC, Cal and Utah are some of his more recent offers while Washington, Colorado, Boston College, Fresno State and Nevada have also already offered Rogers.

Rogers is not in a rush to make a decision as it stands right now, but he has started to learn more about the programs in the mix. Building a personal relationship with the coaches at the various programs on his list is going to be a priority as he moves ahead, and he has made that a priority during his early conversations with college programs.

“I love every coach that I talk to,” he said. “They all have great personalties and great vibes. Right now I’m just learning about the coaches so I can pick a school.”

Rogers offer from USC came through in January shortly after the new coaching staff began to settle in with the Trojans. USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald had already targeted the versatile back while at Utah, and that relationship has continued with McDonald now in Los Angeles.