Now that the basketball season has come to a close, 2023 outside linebacker Blake Purchase is starting move forward with his recruitment. He recently made visits to Arizona State and Cal, but the next several weeks will keep him busy as well starting this weekend with a planned trip to Los Angeles to check things out at USC.

The Colorado-based recruit has long been intrigued by the opportunity to play for the Trojans making this weekends visit with the program an important one. Purchase has continued to see new offers come his way, and the process is becoming more hectic than anticipated.

That has pushed the three-star prospect to begin learning more about the schools staying the most consistent in the process, which includes USC.

“It’s definitely starting to get a little stressful,” he said. “I’m starting to get closer to try and make a decision, but it’s definitely fun getting more offers and going out taking a lot of visits.”

The process began to heat up in the winter for Purchase, and in the last couple months he has learned more about what he is looking for in a college. Talking to coaches and taking visits have allowed him to have a better understanding of what will be important in the end.

“I’m really starting to see that a school can give you an opportunity to try to come in and play early seeing the schools and seeing everything the coaches are saying,” Purchase said. “That’s especially a big thing I’m starting to notice more with what schools are doing and what schools aren’t when I get on campus.”

Up to this point the relationship between Purchase and USC has mostly been virtual. Head coach Lincoln Riley and outside linebackers coach Roy Manning made the trek out to the Denver area and Cherry Creek High School back in January, but Purchase has had to build his relationship with the Trojans through the phone and computer since he hasn’t been able to get on campus to meet the new coaches.

Still, he has felt a connection with the program that he is excited to build on when he gets on campus during the upcoming visit.