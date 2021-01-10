TrojanSports - 2023 DB Michael Daugherty has top list of schools

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson defensive back Michael Daugherty picked up his first offer in the spring of his freshman year. Maryland was at a practice, and after seeing the 6-foot, 165 pounder make plays, a verbal offer was presented through his coach.

Daugherty's recruitment has taken off since.

The 2023 prospect now has two dozen offers from schools all over the country and after taking time through the pandemic to talk with coaches and build relationships, he has come up a list of favorites.

"It feels great to be in this position and I have talked to a lot of great coaches, so now I am ready to put out a top 10," said Daugherty.

"Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Oregon, Texas and USC are my top schools right now.

"This list really tells about the schools I have had good contact with right now. With these schools, I know I can call and have conversation with about football and the overall program.

"These coaches answer my calls, we chop it up and all the schools on my list have coaches I have connected with."