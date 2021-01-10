TrojanSports - 2023 DB Michael Daugherty has top list of schools

2023 DB Michael Daugherty has top list of schools
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson defensive back Michael Daugherty picked up his first offer in the spring of his freshman year. Maryland was at a practice, and after seeing the 6-foot, 165 pounder make plays, a verbal offer was presented through his coach.
Daugherty's recruitment has taken off since.
The 2023 prospect now has two dozen offers from schools all over the country and after taking time through the pandemic to talk with coaches and build relationships, he has come up a list of favorites.
"It feels great to be in this position and I have talked to a lot of great coaches, so now I am ready to put out a top 10," said Daugherty.
"Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Oregon, Texas and USC are my top schools right now.
"This list really tells about the schools I have had good contact with right now. With these schools, I know I can call and have conversation with about football and the overall program.
"These coaches answer my calls, we chop it up and all the schools on my list have coaches I have connected with."
There are a handful of coaches that have really struck a strong bond with the talented sophomore. Daugherty said Marcus Woodson of Florida State, Charlton Warren of Georgia, Rod Chance of Oregon and Donte Williams of USC are some that have really shown him a lot in their conversations.
There is not one school over the others right now, and Daugherty is staying patient with the recruiting process, but he is not ruling out a decision earlier than he once thought.
"When I started my freshman year, I always thought about committing to a school the spring of my junior year," said Daugherty. "Now though, since my recruitment started so early, I think it could happen sooner than that.
"I really don't know when yet. I could wait and see who really starts to call and recruit me on their on September 1, but I could commit earlier than that.
"I am just taking it day by day right now. It could really happen at any time."
Daugherty is a versatile defensive back with the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. He could project at cornerback, free safety or the STAR position depending on the scheme.