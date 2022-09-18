In just the last few days, Arion Carter has been offered by Auburn, Alabama and USC while seeing his recruitment spike after a strong start to his senior season at Smyrna HS in Tennessee.

Not bad for a formerly under-the-radar 2023 prospect who committed to in-state Memphis over the summer and is still rated a two-star prospect by Rivals (that will certainly be changing).

"It is, it's taken off. It means a lot, it really does. I have to prove to myself throughout the season and everything that I am who I say I am and just show the world and bring light to my recruitment," Carter told TrojanSports.com on Sunday. "... It's really paying off, especially with my hard work. ...

"It's going to open my eyes with everything, especially now with the doors I've opened for myself. Really just taking everything in and enjoying the process while I can until it's time to make my decision later on. But yeah, it's really an eye-opener for me. Especially with me being committed with Memphis right now, I just wanted to explore and see the opportunities that await for me at other colleges also."

Carter was initially recruited by schools as a running back, but he committed to Memphis as an inside linebacker and that's where he's being recruited by the big-time programs that have just entered the picture.

Carter attended Alabama's home game on Saturday, meeting with Nick Saban and receiving his Crimson Tide offer in person.

He then talked to USC inside linebackers coach Brian Odom on Sunday.