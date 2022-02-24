Sterling Dixon will not have to make any type of decision about his future for well over a year. As a 2024 recruit he cannot sign until the winter of 2023, at the earliest. That has not stopped programs from getting involved early with the Mobile Christian (Mobile, Alabama) standout pass rusher.

Dixon has continued to see schools enter his recruitment with new offers to begin the year, and over the last month he has added a host of new options. Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville, Oregon and USC have all entered the fray with offers opening up several new potential landing spots for the sophomore outside linebacker/defensive end.

The rush of new offers has made things a bit more busy for Dixon, who is working his way back from a season-ending injury that forced him to miss several games in 2021.

“It’s really hectic, it’s crazy,” he said about the recruiting process. “Just being 15 years old and a 10th grader trying to take all this in, it’s crazy. I just want to continue to build relationships and see what the schools are like. Just see what they have to offer me at the next level.”

Dixon’s speed as an edge rusher has helped him grab college attention from coast to coast. He understands that the process is only going to become more complicated and busy from this point on, so Dixon continues to value the relationships he is already building in the process.

“That’s gonna be crucial,” he said. “I just want to know that I’m at home with these coaches. I want to know that they’re gonna treat me like I’m at home, on and off the field, and just get the best out of me.”

The Trojans decided to offer Dixon two weeks ago, but already has some connections to the coaching staff putting USC on the sophomore’s radar.