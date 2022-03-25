Brandon Baker is just a sophomore, but he is starting to see his future change already as one of the fast-rising 2024 recruits in Southern California. The offensive line prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana continues to have his stock rise entering the spring months.

His performances at camps and events in recent weeks have brought about new offers from programs around the country, and now he is starting to see some of the top schools in the West become more involved.

Oregon, Tennessee, Miami and UCLA are some of the schools that have offered him since the beginning of the month, and the number of connections between Mater Dei and USC has left him plenty interested in the Trojans.

Baker has been on the radar at USC for a while, but he has not seen the type of interest coming his way from the program that he is right now. When Lincoln Riley and the new Trojans coaching staff came aboard, the attention pointed toward Baker began to increase.

It has led to the 6-foot-5 offensive line prospect deciding to make a trip up to Los Angeles this weekend to check out the program once again.

The 2024 recruit has put together some impressive performances during the camp season leading to increased attention that has changed his recruitment in a short amount of time.

“This is something I’ve always wanted,” Baker said about the wave of early offers he’s received. “I always expected something like this to happen, so it was just a matter of time when I was able to get those opportunities to showcase my ability. And, I was able to do that these past couple months.

“It’s definitely, definitely changed a lot. Coming from two offers not that long ago to now seven, a lot has changed.”

Baker credits some of his development as a high school player to several of his former teammates with a few of them now at USC. Still, those connections didn’t make him feel a strong pull to the program under the former staff.

The increased attention that he has seen from the new coaches has pushed him to want to take another visit to see what the program has to offer now.