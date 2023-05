HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Ask Justin Tauanuu's friends and family where they want him to play his college football and they will tell you USC. The four-star offensive line recruit is happy to have an offer from the Trojans, but he's not quite as anxious to make the call just yet. USC offered the 6-foot-6 offensive tackle from Huntington Beach High School two weeks ago continuing a relationship that has already started to blossom.

Adding the offer was a big moment in the recruitment of Tauanuu, who has grown up in a family of USC fans.

"They want me to go there," he said. "... One of my dad's friends, he's a die-hard SC fan and he really wants me to go to SC."

The four-star prospect is content, however, to wait out the process as he continues to add more offers to his list. Texas came in with an offer within recent days and Alabama had offensive line coach Eric Wolford evaluating Tauanuu during Tuesday's practice.