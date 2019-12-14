4-star CB Darion Green-Warren 'really torn' as final decision nears
Darion Green-Warren, a 4-star cornerback from Narbonne High School and one of USC's top remaining targets in this 2020 class, won't publicly announce his college decision until the All-American Bowl early next month, but he will inform schools of his choice this week and sign on Wednesday.
And yet as of Saturday, he was still wrestling with that decision, he said.
"Really torn between the two schools," he told TrojanSports.com. "It's really difficult with everything because I wish I could go to both schools, but in reality I can't."
USC and Michigan are those two schools left in the hunt, out of more than two dozen offers and a prolonged process for the coveted prospect ranked the No. 12 corner in this class.
