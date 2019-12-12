And he's now taking an official visit to USC this weekend. He talked to TrojanSports.com about how that visit came together and his latest thoughts on the program.

But, McGlothern said, he remained interested in the Trojans nonetheless.

When 4-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern (Klein Oak HS/Spring, Texas) put out a "Final 5" list in early September, USC wasn't on it.

Not subscribed?

We have a new promo for the holiday season! New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Must use promo code NIKE at sign-up.

For new accounts, follow this link.

For past subscribers, sign in and start here.

