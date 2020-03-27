News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 18:05:04 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star CB Kamar Wilcoxson talks USC offer after Florida de-commitment

Kamar Wilcoxson, a 4-star CB from IMG Academy in Florida, de-committed from the Florida Gators this week and picked up a USC offer.
Kamar Wilcoxson, a 4-star CB from IMG Academy in Florida, de-committed from the Florida Gators this week and picked up a USC offer. (Rivals.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Kamar Wilcoxson re-opened his recruitment on Thursday, de-committing from Florida after being pledged to the Gators since last July, and USC wasted no time extending an offer to the 4-star cornerba...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}