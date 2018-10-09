Although he has said he'll announce his college choice next month, all indications are that 2019 4-star defensive end Stephon Wright is still very much undecided and open-minded.

The local Los Angeles product from Cathedral High School is a USC target, and he confirmed the Trojans remain a contender for his services, but he's used his five official visits to broaden his perspective.

While he's been to USC before on an unofficial visit, most recently over the summer, Wright has taken official visits to Illinois, Arizona State and Colorado so far and plans to round out his trips at TCU and Washington.

The Huskies have been one of the most aggressive teams pursuing the 6-foot-4, 251-pound prospect. Wright has already taken an unofficial to Washington and says he gets text messages every day from the staff there.

"After my visits I'm just going to sit down, think about it, look at each one, probably do some research on them and go from there," Wright told TrojanSports.com on Monday.