HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Matthew Pola-Mao, a 4-star defensive tackle in this 2019 class, says he plans to take official visits to USC and Nebraska before making any final decision on his future leading into National Signing Day.

The Chandler, Ariz., prospect will have a lot of factors to consider when it comes time to settle on that choice, and he's hoping those visits will provide at least some clarity.

"I don't really have a final list, but I want to make some visits at the end of the month. One of the visits is for sure USC, and Nebraska," he told TrojanSports.com Tuesday after his first Polynesian Bowl practice.

Pola-Mao and his cousin, 2019 4-star defensive back Noa Pola-Gates, have long talked about playing together. Pola-Gates (Gilbert, Ariz.) is also being recruited by USC and Nebraska, along with Arizona State, though many perceive the Cornhuskers as the clear leader in his recruitment.

Pola-Mao, meanwhile, also has his older brother Isaiah Pola-Mao, one of USC's projected starting safeties next fall, already in Los Angeles. Not to mention other family ties, as his uncle (his mother's first cousin) is Trojans legend Troy Polamalu.

"A deep connection. My uncle went there, my uncle coached there, my brother's there and now me and my cousin are trying to go there, so we'll see," Pola-Mao said.

But it's not that simple.

Pole-Mao doesn't yet have a relationship with new USC defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a, and most of his earlier contact with the Trojans staff was through former DL coach Kenechi Udeze.