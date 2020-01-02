News More News
4-star Dwight McGlothern was almost set on USC, but he remains conflicted

Four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern (Klein Oak HS/Spring, Texas) after All-American Bowl practice Thursday in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern was asked Thursday if he expected to still be so conflicted in his college choice this late into the process.

"Uh uh," he said shaking his head a few times while indicating that decision has only become tougher and tougher.

McGlothern, competing at the All-American Bowl this week, revealed to TrojanSports.com that he was silently committed to USC at one point, but a renewed wave of interest following the early signing period has him keeping all his options open.

"At first I did a silent commit and I was going to annouce probably here, but then I'm just going to wait and get my [last] two officials. I'm going to be loyal -- I don't want to commit and then take two officials. That's just fishy -- that's not me. I have to be straight up with them. So I'm going to just keep seeing how the process goes," the standout from Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas, said.

"After that signing period, stuff just changed. It had been a lot. There's a lot of pressure."

