Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 15:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star LB Ralen Goforth 'really high' on USC, talks upcoming visits

Hgmxq3xguqos5owkkxe9
2019 4-star linebacker Ralen Goforth after practice at St. John Bosco High School on Wednesday night.
Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

**TrojanSports.com is running a special for new subscribers through the end of October. Sign up using promo code USC60 and receive a 60-day FREE trial with access to our premium content, including in-depth recruiting and team coverage and our active message board.**

BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- Ralen Goforth, a 4-star linebacker in this 2019 recruiting class, has a unique perspective on the USC-UCLA rivalry.

His brother Randall Goforth was a star defensive back at UCLA from 2012-16, racking up 250 tackles and 10 interceptions, but the family had been Trojans fans before that and it was a USC shirt Ralen Goforth wore as he discussed his recruitment Wednesday evening.

"When my brother was there it was UCLA, but before my brother got there we was rocking USC. I grew up [in] a USC household, and then when my brother got there it was UCLA, but now I'm non-biased," he told TrojanSports.com. "Now I've got to look at it from a what's best for me perspective."

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}