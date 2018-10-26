BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- Ralen Goforth, a 4-star linebacker in this 2019 recruiting class, has a unique perspective on the USC-UCLA rivalry.

His brother Randall Goforth was a star defensive back at UCLA from 2012-16, racking up 250 tackles and 10 interceptions, but the family had been Trojans fans before that and it was a USC shirt Ralen Goforth wore as he discussed his recruitment Wednesday evening.

"When my brother was there it was UCLA, but before my brother got there we was rocking USC. I grew up [in] a USC household, and then when my brother got there it was UCLA, but now I'm non-biased," he told TrojanSports.com. "Now I've got to look at it from a what's best for me perspective."