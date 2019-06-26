4-star OL Drake Metcalf still weighing options, eyeing another USC visit
ATLANTA -- While USC received three commitments from 2020 offensive linemen in the last week and a half, that wave of pledges has not slowed the Trojans' pursuit of more OL help in this recruiting class.
Nor has it affected one key target's considerations toward the program.
Four-star St. John Bosco High School prospect Drake Metcalf is aiming to take another visit to USC at the end of July as he continues to weigh his options, with Stanford and the Trojans perceived as the top contenders in his recruitment.
