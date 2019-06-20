** JOIN TROJANSPORTS.COM TODAY for full access to the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts and our premium message board.**

When USC offered 4-star 2020 outside linebacker Brennon Scott (Bishop Dunne/Dallas, Texas) back in early May, he initially didn't know where the Trojans would fit into his already crowded recruitment.

With more than 30 offers, he was taking a wait-and-see approach on the school 1,200 miles from home.

But the USC coaching staff, led by running backs coach Mike Jinks and outside linebackers coach Joe DeForest (who both have deep Texas recruiting ties0, made enough of an impression in a short period of time to get the Trojans on Scott's top 5 list and get the coveted defensive playmaker on campus for an official visit this week.

Scott, who returned home to Texas on Wednesday night, goes in-depth with TrojanSports.com about his experience at USC and where things stand moving forward.