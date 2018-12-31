TrojanSports.com

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Uncommitted 4-star offensive tackle Enokk Vimahi is not officially announcing his college choice until mid-January at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, and the high-priority USC target still has an official visit to take to Oklahoma next week.

But as he arrived at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio on Monday to check in for the All-American Bowl, Vimahi didn't hesitate in affirming that the Trojans remain in a strong position to land him.