FRISCO, Texas -- It's no secret USC has had a challenging 2020 recruiting cycle so far, especially in regard to offensive linemen.

The Trojans missed on most of their early 4-star OL targets before recently receiving commitments from 3-star offensive tackles Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.), Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.) and Andres Dewerk (Los Gatos HS).

But there is new momentum with another highly-ranked 2020 OT, as 4-star prospect Marcus Dumervil (St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) says he's decided to take an official visit to USC in the fall.