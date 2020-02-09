MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- Jake Garcia committed to USC in September, and the 4-star 2021 quarterback has been firm in that decision ever since.

But if it was possible to gain further affirmation of his choice, that's how he felt after spending more than four hours on campus last weekend after USC's big Junior Day event.

"How much time they took, how much effort they put into making me feel like I was that guy -- it was all individual time, really," Garcia said Sunday after working out at the Under Armour All-America regional camp at Mission Viejo High School.

"We did it after their Junior Day so I had coach [Clay] Helton sitting in with me, coach [Graham] Harrell, the whole quarterback staff. I got to focus on the academic part of it. I got to see a dorm -- I've never seen a dorm before, all the times I've been there. So little things like that. They really went out of their way."

USC is in need a big bounce-back in the 2021 recruiting cycle after its 2020 class finished ranked 65th nationally -- a steep decline from the program's perennial top-20 (and more often top-10) standards.

Garcia, who will attend La Habra High School for his final year after transferring from Narbonne HS, is the headliner of the Trojans' 2021 class so far and reinforcing his importance to the program was clearly a priority for the staff as he had their full attention -- and vice versa.

"I think that's the longest I've gone without being on my phone," Garcia said. "I got to campus with like 7 percent and that was at 2 o'clock, and I left at maybe 6:30 or 7 and I was still at 7 percent. I didn't look at my phone one time while I was there. I was locked in. We were driving around the whole campus. It was a lot of time, it just shows that they care more than football -- just being able to spend time like that."