**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up by April 30 and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020 . Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

The news last week of quarterback JT Daniels entering the NCAA transfer portal has USC fans a bit panicked about the Trojans' depth at the position moving forward, and it's only heightened intrigue for the possibility of the program landing a potential second highly-ranked QB in this 2021 class.

Four-star QB Miller Moss, from Bishop Alemany High School, put USC in his Final 4 list last week along with UCLA, Alabama and LSU, making it clear that he continues to strongly consider a potential Trojans decision even with fellow 4-star QB Jake Garcia (La Habra HS) already committed to the program.

Moss spoke at length with TrojanSports.com about his USC interest, the other three finalists, a potential timeline for his decision and his general mindset at this point in the process.