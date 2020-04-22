4-star QB Miller Moss goes in-depth on USC and his other finalists
The news last week of quarterback JT Daniels entering the NCAA transfer portal has USC fans a bit panicked about the Trojans' depth at the position moving forward, and it's only heightened intrigue for the possibility of the program landing a potential second highly-ranked QB in this 2021 class.
Four-star QB Miller Moss, from Bishop Alemany High School, put USC in his Final 4 list last week along with UCLA, Alabama and LSU, making it clear that he continues to strongly consider a potential Trojans decision even with fellow 4-star QB Jake Garcia (La Habra HS) already committed to the program.
Moss spoke at length with TrojanSports.com about his USC interest, the other three finalists, a potential timeline for his decision and his general mindset at this point in the process.
Tribute to my hero... Final 4 #RIP24#4sUp 🐻#RollTide🐘#FightOn✌🏼#GeauxTigers🐯— Miller Moss (@millermoss7) April 17, 2020
edit: @recruit247 pic.twitter.com/cuNU0YRqu2
