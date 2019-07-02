4-star S Chris Thompson Jr. talks recent USC visit, decision plans
FRISCO, Texas -- Chris Thompson Jr., a 4-star safety from Duncanville, Texas, and one of USC's top 2020 defensive back targets at this point, has made it clear what he is going to value most when it comes time to choose a college program.
He wants to be confident the coaching staff can get him to the NFL and he wants to feel the staff is genuine.
Thompson got a chance to evaluate those factors first-hand on his official visit to USC two weekends ago.
It was his fourth and likely final official visit after previous trips to Texas, Auburn and Ohio State, and Thompson says he's ready to evaluate those four finalists with the intent of making a decision soon.
He detailed his USC experience and that pending decision with TrojanSports.com on Tuesday at The Opening Finals here in Frisco.
