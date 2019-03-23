Joshua Jackson, a 4-star wide receiver from Narbonne High School, announced his commitment on Twitter just after the Trojans' Saturday morning spring practice.

But the news of the day is the one top prospect who was already prepared to make his decision.

USC is hosting an impressive collection 2020 and 2021 prospects on campus Saturday, furthering relationships with key targets in this recruiting cycle.

Jackson, listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, is a top-250 national prospect who was offered by the Trojans last April.

Speaking to TrojanSports.com in the fall, here's what Jackson said about USC:



"I love it up there. I mean, the coaching staff and the facilities are just amazing," he said at the time. "The whole staff. Each and every one of them, amazing person and just really good coaching over there."

Of course, USC went through its share of staff changes since then, but the Trojans were able to sell Jackson on the future (and the future of the program) nonetheless.

Jackson had to sit out the first part of his junior season per transfer rules as a newcomer to Narbonne, but he still managed to total 50 catches for 915 yards and 8 touchdowns over 9 games (according to MaxPreps).

"He can be the best receiver to ever play here," Narbonne coach Manuel Douglas said back in October.

Jackson joins 4-star quarterback Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS) and kicker Parker Lewis (Saguaro HS) as 20200 USC commits.

Check back for more.

