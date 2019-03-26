After USC's sixth practice of the spring Saturday morning, with a host of top prospects visiting for the program's Elite Junior Day and the current Trojans still milling about the field, 4-star wide receiver Joshua Jackson gathered his family together, shared a short speech and zipped down his sweater to reveal a USC shirt underneath.

With that, the Trojans had their second 4-star commit of the 2020 class and a standout wide receiver to pair with quarterback commit Bryce Young.

"I feel like it's a relief because I know where I want to go and now I'm working towards actually being able to play and make an impact when I come in there," Jackson said Monday night, reflecting back on that moment.

