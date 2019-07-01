News More News
5-star LSU CB commit Elias Ricks remaining open-minded about USC

Five-star cornerback Elias Ricks is committed to LSU, but he says the door is not closed on USC just yet. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

FRISCO, Texas -- This past recruiting cycle was prime proof for USC that it's never over until it's over, as the Trojans saw 5-star 2019 prospects Bru McCoy and Chris Steele eventually find their w...

{{ article.author_name }}