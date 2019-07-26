THE LATEST

LSU has been aggressive on the national recruiting scene this year and that's a big reason why the Tigers currently sit at No. 1 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. The class is headlined by the nation's No. 5 overall player, defensive back Elias Ricks, who recently moved from California to attend IMG Academy in Florida. Ricks hasn't been shy about talking about other schools since committing to the Tigers and at this week's IMG Academy Media Day, discussed some of his plans.

IN HIS WORDS

"I have four visits that I know I'm going to take right now. I've got Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and USC. I don't know the last one yet. I don't the date for Alabama but Ohio State is Nov. 22 and USC is Nov. 2 and the other ones aren't set yet." Official visit expectations: "I just look at the coaching staff and how it's run there and stuff like that and seeing what players have come from there.

LSU

"It's harder to keep a recruit than to get a recruit so it's really been about them keeping the recruitment fresh. They're always texting me and staying in contact with me so that's how they kind of do it." Official visit: "I''m taking my visit there for the A&M game (Nov. 30).

FLORIDA

"I've been talking to Coach Mullen and Coach English. Coach English, he's from California so he talks to me regularly and tells me what he can do with me and how I fit in and stuff. So I'm just trying to see how that would go. He's a real cool dude, though. They have a good tradition and they have a lot of good DB's come through there and they have been a good program for years. It could be a good spot for me."

MIAMI

"Probably Miami if [I visit a school in Florida]. They've just been staying in contact with me and saying I should come visit. I'm already in Florida, too, so ... I've been talking to Coach Rumph, that's really who I've been talking to out there. We've been texting and he hit me when I touched down out here so he's just been texting me and contacting me so I'll probably set something up."

OHIO STATE

"When they started recruiting me, they've always been the same. Even when I committed, I had a long talk with Coach Meyer and he let us know he's still going to recruit me. When they started recruiting me they went really hard and that's kind of why they're getting an official." Difference from Meyer to Day: "Not really. They both like to stay in contact daily, like every single day. They're on their P's and their Q's. It's not really much of a difference to be honest." New defensive backs coach: "Coach Hafley, he's real cool. We talk every day too. He came up to my school when I was at Mater Dei. He's just a real down-to-Earth cool guy and he coached in the league. He coached Joe Hayden and Richard Sherman, so he knows guys in the league who have been where I want to go."

