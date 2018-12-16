Five-star offensive lineman Kardell Thomas didn't know what to expect heading into his final official visit, a trip to USC this weekend, but it sounds like the Trojans' recruiting pitch went as well as anyone could have expected.

And now Thomas, who is from Baton Rouge, La., and has been committed to LSU since July of 2016, is looking to spend the next couple days assessing his options.

He plans to make a final decision Tuesday night on the eve of the NCAA's early signing period, and it's between either the hometown Tigers or USC, he told TrojanSports.com on Sunday evening.