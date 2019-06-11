And the official USC athletics Twitter account confirmed McCoy's return Tuesday, nearly two weeks after it had been reported here that he would transfer from Texas and rejoin the Trojans, whom he initially signed with before leaving campus after a couple weeks for Austin, Texas.

Steele's father confirmed to TrojanSports.com on Tuesday afternoon that the cornerback made to campus -- saying "He's good. Enrolled" -- completing his transfer from Florida after going through spring practice with the Gators.

Five-star 2019 prospects Bru McCoy and Chris Steele have both finalized their returns to USC.

The team recruiting rankings likely won't be adjusted, but McCoy and Steele become the highest-ranked players in USC's 2019 haul.

McCoy, ranked the No. 1 athlete, No. 2 player in the state and No. 12 overall in this class, will join USC's already-stacked group of wide receivers after starring down the road at Mater Dei HS.

Steele, ranked the No. 3 cornerback, No. 3 player in the state and No. 19 overall prospect in the class, starred at rival St. John Bosco HS and will compete at the most wide-open position on USC's roster.

Both are expected to pursue waivers from the NCAA for immediate eligibility, though it's uncertain how their cases will be judged.

