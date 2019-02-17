TrojanSports.com

5-star RB Kendall Milton on USC: 'They're one of my favorite schools'
NORWALK, Calif. -- Kendall Milton is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2020 class, a 5-star running back and the No. 4 ranked player overall in California.
USC struggled to land those elite in-state prospects this past recruiting cycle, and as the Trojans look to do a better job with the top local talent they've made Milton a priority focus for the year ahead.
And while it's early still, Milton affirms USC is a very real option for him at this point.
