TrojanSports.com

NORWALK, Calif. -- Kendall Milton is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2020 class, a 5-star running back and the No. 4 ranked player overall in California.

USC struggled to land those elite in-state prospects this past recruiting cycle, and as the Trojans look to do a better job with the top local talent they've made Milton a priority focus for the year ahead.

And while it's early still, Milton affirms USC is a very real option for him at this point.