Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 19:55:25 -0600') }} football Edit

5-star RB Kendall Milton on USC: 'They're one of my favorite schools'

U63jff1by6amzyklg4yf
Kendall Milton, a 5-star running back in the 2020 class, showcased his skills at the Rivals camp on Sunday at Cerritos College.
TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

NORWALK, Calif. -- Kendall Milton is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2020 class, a 5-star running back and the No. 4 ranked player overall in California.

USC struggled to land those elite in-state prospects this past recruiting cycle, and as the Trojans look to do a better job with the top local talent they've made Milton a priority focus for the year ahead.

And while it's early still, Milton affirms USC is a very real option for him at this point.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}