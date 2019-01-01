TrojanSports.com

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- As the early signing period arrived a couple weeks ago, 5-star prospect Bru McCoy realized he wasn't ready to make a final decision just yet.

The plan was always to officially announce his college choice this Saturday, which he'll do during the All-American Bowl here in San Antonio (and live on NBC), but he wanted to get the paperwork taken care of with his school of choice so he could be ready as an early enrollee.

When he stared at the forms, though, he realized just how hard of a decision it had become for him.