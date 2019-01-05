SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- One of the top players in the 2019 recruiting class if officially headed to USC.

Bru McCoy, the local 5-star wide receiver from Mater Dei High School, announced his college decision during the All-American Bowl inside the Alamodome (and live on NBC) Saturday.

McCoy, ranked the No. 1 "athlete" and No. 7 overall prospect in the country, immediately becomes the headliner of USC's 2019 class, which is up to 20 signees -- but only one 5-star prospect.

McCoy had silently signed with the Trojans in advance of his announcement so he can enroll early. Texas and Washington were his other finalists, but this was the expected outcome going into the day.

"It was three days after signing day, I kind of sat down with my family, talked it out, slept on it, prayed on it. I woke up and I knew that I was cool with the decision," McCoy said earlier this week. "Because on signing day I had the schools I was going to sign to in front of me, and I was like, 'I can't do it,.

"Then three days later, I sat down and was like, I can sign right now and I'll be confident I won't have any regrets. I think a lot of people think you're supposed to sign and be like, 'I know in my heart and soul, 100 percent I'm going there.' But I don't think that's the case. I don't think you ever know. It's just a matter of feeling comfortable enough to make the choice. When there's only good in front of you, it's hard to feel fully confident, but I'm happy and I'm solid."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound standout used his combination of size and speed to pile up 78 catches for 1,428 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, helping Mater Dei to the No. 1 final ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25 national poll.

McCoy, who was named the Player of the Year at the All-American Bowl banquet on Friday night, was high school teammates with current USC quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown through his junior season. And this fall, he caught passes from 2020 USC QB commit Bryce Young.

Asked earlier this week how he arrived at his final decision, McCoy said this:

"It was a lot of signs. I feel like throughout this process I got a lot of smoke and mirrors, and towards the end everything kind of came to light -- the realness of the situation. ... I got just some news," he said. "I got some news and heard some words through the grapevine and made my choice."

With McCoy on board, USC is bringing in a stacked group of wide receivers, having also signed 4-star WR Drake London (Moorpark HS) and 3-star WR Munir McClain (JSerra HS) on Early Signing Day. The Trojans also landed a commitment from 4-star WR Kyle Ford (Orange Lutheran HS) during the All-American Bowl on Saturday and still hold a commitment from 4-star WR Puka Nacua (Orem HS/Orem, Utah), though the addition of McCoy and Ford could push him to reconsider. Nacua is expected to take an official visit to Washington this month and is also being pursued aggressively by Utah.

Check back for more from McCoy after the All-American Bowl game.