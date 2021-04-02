TrojanSports - A closer look at the most intriguing prospects to land USC offers this week

USC offered fast-rising 2023 defensive back prospect Daylen Austin out of local Long Beach Poly HS on Thursday. Austin is just scratching the surface of his full potential at the cornerback spot. He brings a ton of length and athleticism at 6-foot-1,180 pounds. He consistently shows discipline in man coverage with the ability to track the football in space. He does a nice job of keeping his eyes on the hips of the man in front of him in man coverage and showcases loose hips in his change of direction ability. Austin is a prospect who’s also not only stellar in coverage, but who isn’t afraid to come downhill and be physical factor in breaking up the run game or short pass game. His pad level in his backpedal for a prospect of his size is also something that is clear on tape. He’s a very instinctual playmaker that has only continued to improve his fundamentals with Long Beach Poly’s defensive backs coach Rashad Wadood, a former Arizona State DB.

During the offseason of his sophomore year, Austin competed in the Winners Circle Athletics club league with his high school team and showed the west coast he was ready to play. With the first play on the highlight clip below, Austin is lined up about 7 yards off the line of scrimmage from the No. 1 receiver in a 3-by-1 receiver set. He reads that his man is going vertical, but comes downhill when he notices the No. 3 receiver runs a bubble screen to the outside. Austin quickly diagnoses the screen game beautifully and knocks the opposing receiver a few yards back for a violent tackle for loss. The combination of flashy instincts, quickness and ability to come with physicality downhill are just a few reasons Austin is already projected as a national prospect.

On the same day he received his Trojans offer, SEC country came knocking with Georgia joining his recruitment. Austin has received eight Power 5offers and once his junior year comes around, he will be a problem for opposing wide receivers. To note, don’t be surprised if you see Austin making plays on the offensive side of the football for Long Beach Poly next fall as well.