For USC, it starts in a big way with 11 top targets visiting the Trojans this weekend .

This weekend kicks off the always pivotal recruiting month of June, when most prospects around the country take their official visits to schools, leading to a wave of commitments in the weeks ahead.

USC already has one of the top safety prospects in the country committed in Hylton Stubbs, who made his Trojans pledge back in March, and he's back on campus this weekend along with the only two safeties ranked higher than him in this 2025 recruiting class.

That's right -- USC has the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 safety prospects on campus this weekend.

That said, the Trojans have a lot of work to do on the other two if they're going to win those recruiting battles.

Texas A&M is viewed as the favorite for Jonah Williams with the in-state pull being a big factor. Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU, Texas and others are also in the mix. He has OVs set for the Aggies, Tigers and Ducks the next few weeks.

For Trey McNutt, Ohio State has long been viewed as the favorite in his recruitment, but Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M and of course USC are right there in the mix as well.

But anything can happen on an official visit, especially when several top prospects have the opportunity to consider the potential of playing together.