Last week, USC welcomed 11 recruits to Los Angeles for their Trojans official visits, which included the requisite trip to Lincoln Riley's Rancho Palos Verdes estate for dinner, seeing all that the city and campus have to offer and, of course, valuable facetime for the coaches with the prospects and their families. Unlike most of USC's recent summer recruiting weekends, that one produced no immediate commitments, but it's not a big surprise considering all of those prospects still have other trips to take before fully evaluating their options and making a decision. The Trojans will now make their presentation to an even larger contingent of official visitors this weekend with 19 top prospects in for the weekend.

Here's a closer look at this weekend's visitors and where their recruitment stands at this point ...

The five-star QB commit back again

Five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis has continued to take visits elsewhere -- headlined by Colorado and Auburn, along with a recent trip to Indiana -- but he and his family have maintained throughout that he is steadfast in his USC commitment and merely maintaining relationships in case anything changes significantly with the Trojans coaching staff. Having Lewis in for his official visit this weekend with such a large crop of other top targets is big for USC, as he should be as much a recruiter as a recruit these next couple days.

Speaking of recruits Lewis would like to have with him at USC ...