A closer look at USC's second big official visitor weekend of June
Last week, USC welcomed 11 recruits to Los Angeles for their Trojans official visits, which included the requisite trip to Lincoln Riley's Rancho Palos Verdes estate for dinner, seeing all that the city and campus have to offer and, of course, valuable facetime for the coaches with the prospects and their families.
Unlike most of USC's recent summer recruiting weekends, that one produced no immediate commitments, but it's not a big surprise considering all of those prospects still have other trips to take before fully evaluating their options and making a decision.
The Trojans will now make their presentation to an even larger contingent of official visitors this weekend with 19 top prospects in for the weekend.
Here's a closer look at this weekend's visitors and where their recruitment stands at this point ...
The five-star QB commit back again
Five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis has continued to take visits elsewhere -- headlined by Colorado and Auburn, along with a recent trip to Indiana -- but he and his family have maintained throughout that he is steadfast in his USC commitment and merely maintaining relationships in case anything changes significantly with the Trojans coaching staff.
Having Lewis in for his official visit this weekend with such a large crop of other top targets is big for USC, as he should be as much a recruiter as a recruit these next couple days.
Speaking of recruits Lewis would like to have with him at USC ...
USC brought in a quartet of elite wide receiver prospects last weekend and follows that up with an even more highly-ranked trio of pass-catchers visiting this weekend, and the Trojans have a real shot at all of them.
Marsh has visited USC as much as any recruit in this 2025 class, taking a handful of visits already, including one back in early April. He returns for his official visit, where he and the other WRs will spend a lot of time with Lewis talking about the potential of playing together. He's already taken an official visit to Washington and has upcoming OVs to Texas, Kentucky and Oklahoma, so there could be a lot left to play out in his recruitment, but his Trojans interest is very clear.
McCutcheon took his first visit to USC back in February and told us afterward that it was eye-opening for him and that the Trojans were "definitely up there" for him after that experience. He's already taken OVs to SMU and Ohio State, which left a strong impression on him last weekend, and he has others planned for Texas and Florida State. But there's a lot to like about the Trojans' chances here. McCutcheon places a high priority on academics, which was a major part of USC's presentation to him back in February, and he has gotten especially close with WRs coach Dennis Simmons over the last year while talking regularly each week.
Simms also took an unofficial visit to USC in February and has had the Trojans high in his recruitment ever since. There is a feeling that in-state Missouri could be the top contender at this point, but Penn State just made a big impression on Simms last weekend, USC will look to do the same this weekend and he has an OV planned for Nebraska this month as well.
